Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.