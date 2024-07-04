Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 3,262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

