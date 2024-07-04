IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Christopher (Chris) Connell Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Connell purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$540,000.00 ($360,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

