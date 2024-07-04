IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Christopher (Chris) Connell Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Connell purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$540,000.00 ($360,000.00).
IRIS Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About IRIS Metals
