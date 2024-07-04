Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Posts Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.
Marketing Alliance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Marketing Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
Marketing Alliance Company Profile
