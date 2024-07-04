Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Posts Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Marketing Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

