Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

