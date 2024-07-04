28,638 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

