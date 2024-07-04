Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.
Simulations Plus Stock Down 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69.
Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SLP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
