Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 463,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.53. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock worth $65,635,332 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

