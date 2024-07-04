Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 245,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Fathom has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $33,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 19,999 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,968.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 25,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,439. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 137,219 shares of company stock valued at $229,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

