CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $382.00 and last traded at $384.50. 948,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,157,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.15.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.31 and its 200-day moving average is $316.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

