Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.