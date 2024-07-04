Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 684 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

