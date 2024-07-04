Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

