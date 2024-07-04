Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $52.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $158.77 or 0.00275780 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00598634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00120699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042993 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

