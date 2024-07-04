Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $13.94 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.94 billion and approximately $565.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.74 or 0.05470945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00044937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,760,967,821 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.