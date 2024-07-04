First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

