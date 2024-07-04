First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

FDT stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $418.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.