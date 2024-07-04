First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
FDT stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $418.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
