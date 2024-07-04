Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 22,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

FATE opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 617,644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,385,207 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,183,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

