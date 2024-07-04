Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

EFSCP stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

