Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 0.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)'s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $57.42. 1,174,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,007,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius's revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

