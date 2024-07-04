NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 13,127,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 54,447,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

