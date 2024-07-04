Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 9,074,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 23,388,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

