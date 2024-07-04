QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,973.55 and $3,337.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019854 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,567.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

