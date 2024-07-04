Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 3,069,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,931,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

