Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.73

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 348986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.