Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.53

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 199518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 136,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

