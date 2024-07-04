WINkLink (WIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.97 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $86.24 million and $26.97 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008834 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $25,754,383.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

