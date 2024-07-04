Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.17

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 646440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

