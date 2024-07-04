WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 218,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 155,865 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.49.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $7,486,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 188.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

