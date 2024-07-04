First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 755,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 749,827 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $42.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,082,000 after acquiring an additional 733,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

