First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 755,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 749,827 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $42.87.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
