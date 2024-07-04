Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 248,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 294,641 shares.The stock last traded at $96.21 and had previously closed at $96.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

