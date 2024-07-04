Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20. 151,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 545,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIST. Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.