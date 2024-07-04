ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.80. 40,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 334,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

See Also

