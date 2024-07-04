AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 10,861,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 37,043,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

