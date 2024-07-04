Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

