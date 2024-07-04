Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 127,105 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $13,954,857.95.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65.

Datadog stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.94, a P/E/G ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 1,009.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,285 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

