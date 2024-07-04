Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rises By 5.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 114,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

