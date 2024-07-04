Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 69.58 ($0.88), with a volume of 41546840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.16 ($0.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.27. The firm has a market cap of £18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,729.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luka Mucic bought 510,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £387,600 ($490,260.56). In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 327,129 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($297,916.62). Also, insider Luka Mucic bought 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £387,600 ($490,260.56). Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.