State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 385 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after buying an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.