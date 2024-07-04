Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $305.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.48. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

