Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

