Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

