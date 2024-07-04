Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $467.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.