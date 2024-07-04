Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,528 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

