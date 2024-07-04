Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 9,062 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5,735.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

