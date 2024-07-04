VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

VOXX International stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

