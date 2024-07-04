VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.
VOXX International stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
