Pure Cycle (PCYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
