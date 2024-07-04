Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 134,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 53.5% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 481,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.