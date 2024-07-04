Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000.

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

