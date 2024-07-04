Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

